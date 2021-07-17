Shefali Shah takes 'big leap of faith' in new 'direction'

umbai, July 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is all set to don the director's hat as she is taking a big leap of faith with the upcoming "Happy Birthday Mummyji". Shefali shared the poster of her film on Instagram.

"Please shower your blessings on my baby 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMYJI' as I take a big leap of faith in a new 'Direction'. Coming to you on 23/7/21…. On large short films," she wrote,