Shefali Shah to launch her first restaurant in Ahmedabad

Shefali will launch the theme-based restaurant in collaboration with Neha Bassi, a hospitality professional, on Thursday.She has personally designed the interiors of Jalsa-- from hand painting some walls to cheese boards, to creating an ambience people will love, to working closely with the chefs and sharing her own recipes to give an array of delicacies for every palate.Excited about the launch, Shefali said, "My belief is to celebrate life. With abundance of family, friends, food, fun, music, dance and much more and Jalsa is exactly that! It is not just a restaurant, it's an experience. True to its name, Jalsa serves all of the above and more. A quintessential Indian celebration with global design and food trends. The good times never end in Jalsa, and nor does the food."According to Shefali, her restaurant will serve a mix of Indian dishes from various states and international fun dining.Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shefali has a lot of projects in her kitty including 'Darlings', 'Doctor G', 'Human' and 'Delhi Crime' season 2. (ANI)