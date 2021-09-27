Shefali Shah wraps up shooting for 'Jalsa'

Taking to Instagram, Shefali penned an emotional note sharing her experience of working on the film.She wrote, "The toughest part of a film ending is parting ways. Relationships I build in front of the camera and off. There's nothing that prepares me for it. And I mean nothing. Memories created between all of us. The laughter, madness, passion, obsession and magic that got created with so many people coming together as one. #Jalsa is a very very special one. It's all pure, heart and raw emotion."Shefali also thanked the whole team and crew for giving her special memories for life."I carry with me a sweet ache full of love and respect I have for this amazing team. And I can't begin to thank them enough, each and everyone of them. My sunshine kidos @surya.kasibhatla , @shafin_patel_official . Boss men #SureshTriveni, and #SaurabhGoswami The absolutely amazing @balanvidya and @rohinihattangady, my darlings @pallavisymons @sandhyabellarae @imraj_gupta , the ever smiling hardworking AD team @garamhawa @ganumaan @chi_nky @jaideep_duhan_ @rahulanandhai , the garb creator @sujatarajain #Siddhi, Ram dada, the inaudible whisper team & @anmolbhave and guys and every single one (so wat if they're not on insta) and @abundantiaent @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma @alien_sadhvi & @karuna.vishwanath #prajwalchandrashekhar," she added.According to Shefali, the team has made her "better, richer, happier and fuller as an actor and more so as a person."Directed by Suresh Triveni of 'Tumhari Sulu' fame, 'Jalsa' also stars Manav Kaul. (ANI)