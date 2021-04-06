Shefali Shah's directorial 'Someday' selected for 51st USA Film Festival

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah's maiden directorial project "Someday" has made it to the 51st annual USA Film Festival's International Short film and Video competition. The short film has gone to the finalist category of the Oscar-accredited film festival, and is a contender at the final round of judging next week.

"Someday" is a story of two women, united by the umbilical cord and separated by a door. Vidhi, a frontline warrior, comes home to a seven-day quarantine after 15 days on duty, only to discover that her mother is suffering from Alzheimers.

"'Someday' is my first trial and error with direction. Our labour of love has made it to the final selection of the USA film festival, and I can't even begin to tell how excited I am. The reason I sent it to the festivals across the globe was to see where I stand as a total newcomer in direction. And this is such a big assurance that I must've done something right," says Shefali.

The festival is scheduled to take place from April 21 to April 25.

--IANS

