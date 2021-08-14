Shehnaaz Gill: 'Bigg Boss' has given me new identity

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab', says the reality show also gave her a person who she can go to as a friend -- actor Siddharth Shukla.

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has credited the controversial reality show for everything that she has today. The Punjabi singer and actress says it has given her a new identity and emotional bonds.

"Bigg Boss has given me a lot...a new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Siddharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said.

Shehnaaz is overwhelmed with all the love that she and Siddharth have received.

She added: "It's overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I'm over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other 'jodis' and to meet Karan sir as well."

'Bigg Boss OTT' is streaming on Voot Select.

--IANS

dc/kr