Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans emotional with her tribute to Sidharth Shukla

On Friday, Shehnaaz released her new music video, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', in the beloved memory of Sidharth.The four-minute-long video features footages of Shehnaaz and Sidharth from 'Bigg Boss 13'. It is sung by none other than Shehnaaz.Sharing the link of the music video, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and wrote, "Special thanks -@bal_deo @arvindchoreographer @rajranjodhofficial @endemolshineind @colorstv."With the lyrics especially the hook line of her song 'Mere dil ko pta hai, tu yaheen hai, yaha hai ', Shehnaaz left the fans teary-eyed.Reacting to the song, a netizen commented, "This made me so emotional ..we can't imagine what you must be feeling but we all are with you whenever you need us.. always."Another one wrote, "I have no words. More power to you."Sidharth passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. (ANI)