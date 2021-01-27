Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla

The actress-singer shared moments from her birthday party on her Instagram account.

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill turns a year older on Wednesday, January 27. She had a close-knit midnight party to celebrate her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and their families.

In one of the videos posted by the actress, Sidharth can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool after her birthday countdown. Sidharth's mother and sister are also seen in the video.

Shehnaaz posted the swimming pool video with the caption: "Love you all".

In another video, she is seen cutting the cake with her mother, Sidharth and his family. "Happy long life to me," she can be seen saying in the video.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen offering the first piece of cake to Sidharth, who makes her give the piece to her mother and sister. Then, his sister asks him to give Shehnaaz a piece of the cake too,

In the end of the video, Sidharth teases Shehnaaz about the birthday bumps, and talks of throwing her into the pool.

The videos of the celebration have left SidNaaz fans thrilled.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of Bigg Boss 13 and fans gave their bond a name -- #SidNaaz. The hashtag occasionally keeps on trending on social media even today.

While Shehnaaz has openly confessed her love for the actor, Sidharth has always maintained that they are just friends.

--IANS

sug/vnc