Shehnaaz Gill to pay hearfelt tribute to late Sidharth Shukla on Friday

On Thursday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle for the first time since the shocking demise of Sidharth and shared a poster in which she and the late actor can be seen sharing smiles.The poster read, "Tu Yaheen hai. My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Releasing Tomorrow @12:00 PM."Shehnaaz added the caption, "Tu mera hai aur ........................ @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla."The post garnered more than three lakh likes within half an hour of her posting it."Woh sirf aapka hi rahegaa forveerrr #SidNaaz," a fan wrote."You posted Shehnaaz," another added.The tribute is speculated to be a music video.Sidharth and Shehnaaz's last music video 'Habit' was out recently and took the Internet by storm within a few days of its release.Sidharth, 40, died due to a heart attack.He and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged their relationship.The duo also appeared together on other reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. (ANI)