Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) The recent blocking of the Suez Canal by a massive container ship has prompted Shekhar Kapur root for 4G printing technology. The filmmaker on Monday tweeted that if the technology can be implemented properly, such incidents will not affect world trade.

The mega ship that had blocked the Suez Canal since March 23 has been re-floated, maritime service provider Inchcape Shipping said on Monday. The blockage of the canal had led to disrupted supply chains and sent ripples through global markets.