Shekhar Kapur: Important not to impose your ambitions on children

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to social media on Monday to talk of how parents often tend to impose their unfulfilled desires and ambitions on children.

"It's really important not to impose your ambitions and desires on your children. For your unfulfilled desires are filled with fear and apprehension. So your kids grow up trying to prove themselves to you long after you're gone. And carry your fear for the rest of their lives," Kapur tweeted.