Shekhar Suman asks if there is link between SSR, Disha Salian, Sandeep Nahar deaths

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman on Thursday expressed curiosity over whether there is a link between the deaths of actors Sushant Singh Rajput, his former manager Disha Salian and, mostly recently, the death of actor Sandeep Nahar.

"Sushant's friend Sandeep Nahar also committed suicide. It's strange, Disha and two more of SSR's friends also connected with him, had earlier ended their lives.. Is there a common link or thread?? Or is it just a coincidence? Point to ponder," Shekhar wrote.