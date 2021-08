'Shershaah' actress Manmeet Kaur signs Punjabi film 'Tu Judaa'

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Budding actress Manmeet Kaur, who was recently in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Sheershah', has signed a new Punjabi film titled 'Tu Judaa'.

Manmeet, who played the sister of Kiara Advani in 'Sheershah', says, "I am just humbled to see the response to 'Shershaah'. We had literally given our heart and soul to the movie. I can't thank the cast and crew of 'Shershaah' enough. The audience has loved the film. It's also humbling to see the response, which it rightly deserves, as it's a film on such a huge war hero (Captain Vikram Batra).