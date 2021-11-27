Sheykhar Ravjiani reveals how music video for 'Rang' was shot in record time

The track beautifully blends the elements to serve a wholesome treat to the music lovers. Sheykhar recently revealed the process of filming and the time factor that was of essence to the shoot.

Set against the backdrop of old Colaba, Mumbai, the entire video was shot in just 20 minutes! Divulging the details about the filming, Sheykhar says, "While composing the song, I could vision a beautiful video set against the iconic location of Colaba during twilight (sic)."

Speaking about the time factor, the music composer said, "To capture the right lighting we only had the time frame of 20 minutes to complete the shoot from start to finish and it is truly commendable on how the team delivered in record time. When you see the video, you will surely know why capturing twilight was important to lend the right feel and vibe for the song."

The lyrics of 'Rang' have been penned by Priya Saraiya, who has written the song from a girl's perspective in the traditional language of Brij Basha. The music video has been directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and it features Aishwarya Radhakrishnan and Upasana Madan.

Presented by the South Asian label, Sufiscore, 'Rang' marks Sheykhar's foray into the world of non-film Hindi pop music and is set to release on November 29.

--IANS

aa/kr