Shia LaBeouf's apology reminds FKA Twigs of gaslighting she faced with him

London, Feb 20 (IANS) Singer FKA Twigs, who had earlier filed a complaint against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, says his apology only brings back the wrong memories.

"It (the apology) reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. This is taking some of the blame, but not all of it, and then denying it," Twigs said during an interview, according to Page Six.