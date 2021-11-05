Shibani lights up my life: Farhan Akhtar

In the image, Farhan and Shibani can be seen sharing smiles with each other. Both of them were dressed up in traditional attires. Shibani wore a stunning saree, while Farhan chose to wear a black kurta.Alongside the photograph, Farhan penned a short heartwarming message for Shibani, saying she lights up his life."Diwali duo #lightingupmylife @shibanidandekar," he captioned the post.Shibani also shared several images from Diwali celebrations."Love, Light & Harmony," she captioned the post.Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira. (ANI)