'Shiddat' director Kunal Deshmukh on why he wanted to make a musical love story

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Director Kunal Deshmukh, who currently awaits the release of his film 'Shiddat', says he wanted to craft a musical love story for quite a while, where songs bring you closer to the characters.

The director said that the film has made sure that dream comes true.

He said: "Romantic musicals are a very special genre, fans have always enjoyed a colourful celebration of love filled with song and dance. I wanted to craft a musical love story for quite a while, where songs bring you closer to the characters. 'Shiddat' has made sure that dream comes true".