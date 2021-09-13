'Shiddat' trailer narrates story of two star-crossed souls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): The first trailer for the upcoming romance drama 'Shiddat', starring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina in the lead roles, was dropped on Monday.



Sharing the movie's trailer on her Instagram handle, Radhika, in the caption wrote, "Shiddat trailer! Feel the power of love with #ShiddatTrailer, out now. #Shiddat releasing on 1st October on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex"

Giving a glimpse of the tumultuous romance between Radhika and Sunny in the film, the trailer introduces viewers to their characters, Kartika and Jaggi, the perfect yin and yang pair. While there is sparkling chemistry between the duo, destiny seems to have other plans, as the leading lady is all set to tie a knot with someone else.

Raina could also be seen exuding smouldering charm in his suave and stunning groom avatar, while Diana could be seen redefining beauty in pristine and gorgeous bridal attire. The trailer spans across the globe, showcasing some breathtaking locales.

Speaking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan said, "As a genre, love stories are timeless, they have always been embraced by audiences. An emotion each and every one of us has felt, the agony, the ecstasy, the whole grandeur of romance is what we have tried to capture in Shiddat."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, the Kunal Deshmukh directorial 'Shiddat' will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 1, 2021. (ANI)

