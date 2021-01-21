'Shikara' actress Sadia Khateeb: Being an outsider I have to be choosy

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Sadia Khateeb, who made her Bollywood debut with Shikara last year, says she is taking extra care while choosing her next projects as she belongs to a non-film background and does not have a mentor in the film industry.

"I have to be choosy. If today, a film script comes to me, I have to think 10 times because I can't do just anything. During lockdown, I remember a film offer came my way and I wasn't sure about saying yes to it. I was told by close friends that ‘you will be remembered from your last film, so whatever you are going to choose, be wise', because nobody will remember I did well in ‘Shikara'. Whatever you choose, it has to be better than or at par with your last film," she told IANS.