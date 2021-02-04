Shikha Talsania: Everybody likes to look good

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Looking a certain way always plays a major part in being a Bollywood actress. However, Shikha Talsania says she has learnt to tackle the pressure of looking good.

"I am saying this from my point of view and how I look at it. It's that everybody likes to look good and it is a part of your job where you have to be ready for whatever comes your way, and if you need to transform or change your physical appearance for the part and character," Shikha told IANS.