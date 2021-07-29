Shikha Talsania marks Marathi debut with 'Shantit Kranti'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Shikha Talsania, who shot to fame with her work in movies such as "Veere Di Wedding", "Wake Up Sid" and "Coolie No.1", is all set to mark her debut with "Shantit Kranti".

"Shooting for 'Shantit Kranti' has been a great learning and a heart-warming experience. Marathi was a new language for me and learning it and performing had its own challenges but it was all worth it and made very easy by a supportive team," Shikha said.