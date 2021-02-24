Shillong youth gate-crash Ayushmann's hotel, the actor leaves his dinner to meet them

Ayushmann, who portrays diverse roles with perfection, has built a name for himself in the Hindi film industry by choosing films that are offbeat, unique as well as socially relevant.An eye-witness from Shillong commenting on the incident said, "Post the day's shoot wrap, Ayushmann returned to the hotel and headed to eat dinner. In about 15 minutes, there were about 200-250 college kids from Shillong outside the hotel wanting to meet him and he was promptly informed about the same. Ayushmann had just started eating his food but when he heard this, he left his meal and immediately went to the lobby to meet these kids."The source added, "Ayushmann told his team that he didn't want the kids to wait for him. He wanted to quickly go down and meet the kids so that they can go to their homes early. The kids were also surprised to see Ayushmann coming out so quickly to meet them.""They loved his warm and thoughtful gesture and started chanting his name. Ayushmann met each one of them individually and took pictures with them. He made the evening really special for these kids," the source further said.According to the Indian Institute of Human Brands survey, India identifies most with Khurrana as he is currently the 'Most Relatable Star' in the country. As a rank outsider to Bollywood, his journey to stardom is inspiring for the youth of the country who want to dream big without any apprehension.Apart from 'Anek', Ayushmann will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'. (ANI)