Shilpa Rao shares experience of working with AR Rahman

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Singer Shilpa Rao has opened up on recording the song "Phuljhadiyon" for composer AR Rahman in the upcoming Kriti Sanon-starrer film "Mimi".

Shilpa had earlier collaborated with Rahman for the song "Ishq shava" from the 2012 film "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

"It is always an immense pleasure to collaborate with AR Rahman sir. I had first met him for a shoot and we spoke about ghazals and eventually did our first song 'Ishq shava' together. That's when AR Rahman sir said that hearing my voice transported him to Egypt! That was a huge compliment for me and the next day I got a call for recording our latest released song, 'Phuljhadiyon'."