Shilpa Rao: Tough to nurture love

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Singer Shilpa Rao says it is easy to fall in love but tough to nurture the emotion, and that is what her latest song is about.

Shilpa's new number is "Roz roz", created by the singer along with the alternative rock band The Yellow Diary.

"The Yellow Diary is very passionate about its music. When we were creating Roz roz, we swung back and forth on the changes for quite some time. We started working on the song post the lockdown last year. That's the amount of time that has been spent on every line and every emotion to refine it to perfection," Shilpa said.