Shilpa Shetty flaunts 'rockstar vibes' in Maldives

Male, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying a cosy vacation with husband Raj Kundra in Maldives. On Wednesday, Shilpa shared a vignette from her holiday on Instagram.

In the image, Shilpa wears a bathrobe with the word "Rockstar" written on the back.

"Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!" the actress wrote.