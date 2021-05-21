Shilpa Shetty introduces fans to new family member on son's 9th birthday

Shilpa took to Instagram and posted an adorable video where she and her husband Raj Kundra can be seen surprising their son.The 'Dhadkan' actor introduced the little ball of fur as Truffle and also mentioned that she was supposed to gift another pet to Viaan on his 10th birthday when he could look after it but ended up gifting him a year earlier as he has been "such a good boy".The paw-adorable video garnered more than one million views within few hours of it being posted on the photo-sharing platform. Shilpa's fellow celebrity followers such as Raveena Tandon, Sophie Chaudhary and more chimed into the comments section while adoring the new family member.Earlier in the day, Shilpa also penned a heartfelt birthday note for her son and shared a sweet throwback video which was shot when Viaan was four years old.Along with the video, the 'Apne' actor penned down an adorable note stating amid the last two years of the pandemic, Viaan hasn't been able to celebrate his birthday, and that he has "not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully."Shilpa and her husband Raj welcomed their son named Viaan in May 2012. The couple is also parents to daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, whom they welcomed on February 15, 2020. According to various reports, they had the child through surrogacy. (ANI)