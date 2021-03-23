Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Anurag Basu is a mischievous kid on the set

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who judgea the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4" alongside filmmaker Anurag Basu, says the latter is fun to be with on set.

"Dada is fun to be around with. He is like a mischievous kid on the set. He is always making us laugh and has a peculiar style of speaking which is entertaining and endearing," she says.