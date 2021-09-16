Shilpa Shetty Kundra offers prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi amid her husband's ongoing case

Many pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein we can see Shilpa taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there.Shilpa offered her prayers at the temple on Wednesday. Her pilgrimage visit comes at the same time when Mumbai Police's crime branch filed a supplementary charge sheet against Raj in the pornography case.As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa. The charge sheet also includes the names of two wanted accused in the case.Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. (ANI)