Shilpa Shetty opens up about parenting lessons from 'Encanto'

Putting the case forward for new-age parenting, the actress said, "I firmly believe that we need to let children mould their personalities in whatever way they feel most comfortable. As parents you realise very early on that no two kids are alike."

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) As the animated musical fantasy 'Encanto' gears up for its OTT release, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty can't contain her excitement, majorly because the film imparts some important lessons to parents.

Revealing the cause behind her learning, she said, "Each of them have their own individual qualities which makes them special. We tend to ignore the gifts our children already possess and seek something different from them. This is what I learnt from 'Encanto'".

"We see Mirabel struggle to find her own magical powers but through the course of her adventure, she discovers her true self. I recommend that this Christmas Eve, everyone should watch Mirabel and the Madrigals family in this exhilarating masterpiece 'Encanto' on Disney+ Hotstar to discover their true magic," she added.

'Encanto', based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, tells the story of the family's survival when faced with a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special.

The film, directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24 and will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

