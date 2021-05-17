Shilpa Shetty: Please don't neglect your health, food, sleep or water intake

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on Monday to remind netizens that they need to be gentle towards themselves at a time when the nation is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"To be able to stay united and help each other, we need to be gentle with ourselves. Prioritise what needs and deserves your attention before everything else. Please don't neglect your health, your food, your sleep, or even your water intake," the actress tweeted.