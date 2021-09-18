Shilpa Shetty puts out yet another cryptic post, talks about 'new endings'

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra uploaded a page from a novel on her Instagram story, leaving followers wondering what it meant. It is the second such post by the actress after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn-related case.

The post, uploded on Saturday on her Stories, had a quote from author Carl Bard. It read: "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."