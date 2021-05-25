Shilpa Shetty returns as judge on 'Super Dancer 4'

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back as a judge on the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4". The actress was on a break after her family tested positive for Covid-19 a while back.

"I'm happy to be back on the sets of 'Super Dancer 4'. These kids and the entire crew are all my family and I definitely missed them. I'm finally back and we are having a blast. It's an honour for me to be here and watch these incredibly talented bunch of boys and girls," she says.