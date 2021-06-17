Shilpa Shetty says her husband can't sing

The subject came up on "Super Dancer: Chapter 4", a show that Shilpa judges. In an episode featuring singer Kumar Sanu, the actress will be seen opening up about her husband Raj Kundra.

In the episode, the contestants will dance to Sanu's hit songs from the nineties. The ace singer will also croon a few of his popular songs to add nostalgia.

Shilpa then requests Sanu to sing "Woh toh hai albela" from the film "Kabhi haan kabhi naa", saying it is one of her husband's favourite tracks.

"Raj is perfect, but he can't sing. The moment my husband tried singing this song, I figured that singing is not and will never be his forte. So, now I hope he takes away the message of how he should actually sing," the actress said.

Sanu shared that he is singing all these songs for the first time on a reality show.

After the song, he said: "I have never met Raj Kundra but I would like to tell him, no matter how good or bad a singer he is, I am always ready to help him out whenever he needs me to."

"Super Dancer: Chapter 4" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

dc/vnc