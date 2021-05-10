Shilpa Shetty says it's okay to take break from social media amidst current situation

The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that read, "If you're feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it's okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19 or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off.She further added, "You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!"Along with it, she shared a photo of her in a yoga pose along with a quote from American writer and activist Audre Lorde. It read, "Self-care is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation."Earlier on May 7, Shilpa had informed her followers on social media that almost her entire household has been infected by COVID.The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.India registered a total of 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,26,62,575, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116. At present, India has 37,45,237 active coronavirus cases.Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)