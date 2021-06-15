Shilpa Shetty: 'Shooting with my team after a year and a half'

Her staff sings "Dulhe ka sehra" from the 2000 film "Dhadkan" to tease her as they binge on the idlis.

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday posted a funny video that shows her team members falling over each other to get their share from a bowl of tadka idli she offers to them.

The actress said she is unable to figure out whether her team is excited to meet her after a year and half or they are excited to just eat the food!

"Yaaaay!! New recipes coming up, guys! Shooting with my team after a year and a half this is what happens when I meet them. Dunno if they are excited to see me or to just eat the food. Kya kahein... Dulhan ka toh team deewana lagta hai! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #ArtOfLovingFood #shootdiaries #gratitude #blessed #happiness," she captioned the video.

Shilpa celebrated her birthday earlier this month and shared a note of gratitude for her fans and followers on social media.

