Shilpa Shetty: Strengthen yourself and come back stronger

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared a piece of advice for netizens saying should somebody feel overwhelmed by all that is happening around us, they ought to take time off for themselves, as the battle is not easy.

"If you're feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it's okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!" Shilpa shared in the Instagram post.

Shilpa's advice comes at a time when her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda Shetty, as well as in-laws are battling Covid-19. The actress, however, has tested negative. The family is living in isolation at home.

