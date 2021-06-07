Shilpa Shetty suggests a new workout routine to break the monotony

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday urged her Instagram followers to try out new workout routines to break the monotony and open up the mind, muscles and joints.

The actress shared a video of her open and close squat workout session and wrote: "Why count on Sundays for fun workouts? Let's make Monday a funday. Love trying out something new that challenges me. This lockdown hasn't been easy on a lot of us. So, this is one way to break the monotony; and open your mind, muscles, & joints. Today we do the OPEN & CLOSE SQUAT CHALLENGE."