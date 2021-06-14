Shilpa Shetty suggests the right yoga to but stress and anxiety

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared an asana on Instagram that would help relieve pent up stress and anxiety.

In her new video, Shilpa performs the Parsva Sukhasana.

"Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one's overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back," she write with the clip.