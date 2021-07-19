Shilpa Shetty suggests Tratak meditation to calm mind, reduce stress

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on Monday to suggest meditation that offers benefits like calming the mind, reducing stress and sharpening the eyesight. The ancient meditation practice is called Tratak.

"We may not always have the power to change what's happening around us, but we can definitely control what happens within. That is possible only through Yoga. Give yourself the ability to calm the mind, reduce unwanted thoughts, centre your wandering attention, and improve your focus through Tratak Meditation," Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post.