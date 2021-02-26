Shilpa Shetty takes a stroll down the beach over weekend

The 'Dhadkan' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a video while she takes a stroll amid the picturesque view of the gorgeous location.Dressed in a knee-length red designer dress with a slit,and carrying snake print flats in her hands, the actor kept her curly luscious locks open and bore a minimal makeup look.Taking to the caption, Shetty shared the formula for 'a good day and wrote, "A spring in my step today + a smile to go with it = a good day....#ReddyShettyGo #ShilpaKaFuntra #gratitude #blessed #VacaySun #happiness #WeekendIsHere."The clip posted over the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 million views, while scores of fans chiming into the comments section and leaving heart and raised hands emoticons.Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)