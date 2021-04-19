Shilpa Shetty talks about lockdown stress in new post

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday opened up on the need to stay fit and healthy amid the stress caused by lockdown and other restrictions. The actress also highlighted the importance of keeping one's body safe from the effect of restricted movements.

"The lockdown and other restrictions due to the rising cases can lead to a lot of stress. But we have to stand united and do what we need to do. Foremost, we need to ensure our own bodies don't fall prey to the effects of restricted movements.