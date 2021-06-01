Shilpa Shetty: This too shall pass

The actress posted a picture of herself doing a yoga asana, which said: "What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create -- Buddha"

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a motivational post for fans, urging them not to lose hope amidst the tough times of pandemic.

"We have a lot of unsettling things happening all around us. All of these can have a very adverse effect on our thought process. That's when it's most important to keep a check on your thoughts and emotions. You can manifest a world of change and positivity simply through your thoughts. So, no matter how testing the situation may be, always remember... this too shall pass. Keep your spirits high, chin up, breathe deeply, and stay mentally & emotionally positive!" she added.

The actress has been doing her bit in keeping her fans motivated and healthy through her posts on Instagram. She often posts pictures of yoga asanas too, explaining their significance.

Meanwhile, the actress' family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4". She is also set to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".

--IANS

anj/vnc