Shilpa Shetty to host chat show 'Shape of You'

Shilpa will launch her talk show with Filmy Mirchi. She will interview a new guest every episode and talk about their health journey on the show. It will focus on their mental and physical transformation from their debut to now.

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress-entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty is all set to launch her talk show titled 'Shape of You'.

The actress said: "For me, working towards my fitness is no longer a job. I enjoy and firmly believe in the idea of aligning your body, soul, and mind to lead a happy life."

"Everyone has their own journey and discovery in the process. I am so glad to have a talk show where I can get a chance to understand someone else's approach and get inspired. I am really looking forward to 'Shape of You."

She will commence recording for 'Shape of You' from December 16, 2021. It will air in 30 cities across the country.

On the film front, Shilpa will next be seen in 'Nikamma'.

--IANS

dc/