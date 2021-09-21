  1. Sify.com
Shilpa Shetty to judge 'India's Got Talent'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 21st, 2021, 16:21:19hrs
Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty will be seen as a judge for the talent-based show ‘Indias Got Talent. She says the country is brimming with talent.

"‘India's Got Talent' is a show that I have closely followed over the years. So naturally, I am thrilled to join the judge's panel of the show," Shilpa said.

"This is the first time that I will be judging a reality show that is based on not just dance, but a diverse range of skills. India is a country brimming with talent and I am happy to be one of the drivers of shining the limelight on deserving performers," she added.

Shilpa has been seen as a judge on various dance-based reality shows like ‘Super Dancer', ‘Nach Baliye' and ‘Zara Nachke Dikha'.

--IANS

dc/in

