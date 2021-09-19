Shilpa Shetty welcomes sister Shamita home with 'tight squeeze'

An elated Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Shamita, whom she fondly calls 'Tunki'.Sharing the picture, in which the 'Dhadkan' actor is seen capturing a selfie while giving her younger sister a tight hug and kiss, she wrote, "And my Tunki is back yaaay. You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home."The adorable post accumulated more than 3 lakh likes within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.For the unversed, Shamita was among the top 3 finalists of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. Actor Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy, defeating choreographer Nishant Bhat and Shamita in the finale round. (ANI)