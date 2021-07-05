Shilpa Shetty wishes Geeta Maa on her birthday

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 5th, 2021, 21:01:23hrs
Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) "Super Dancer Chapter 4" judge Geeta Kapur, fondly known as Geeta Maa by fans, celebrated her birthday on Monday. Co-judge Shilpa Shetty shared birthday wishes saying Geeta was one of the warmest people she knew.

"Geeta is one of the warmest people I know. She mothers everyone and that makes her connect to anyone, young or old. Her dedication towards her craft and words are inspiring for these young kids. I feel blessed to have her on the panel and in my life," said Shilpa.

"It is her birthday today, and I wish her all the happiness in the world. For me and for all of us, Geeta is stupendo-fantabulously-fantasmagorical-magical in every way, Shilpa added.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

