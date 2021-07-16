Shilpa Shetty's look of the day is a colour riot

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) On Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty posted a happy picture in a multi-coloured outfit holding a pinwheel.

"Happiness has a language of its own. Sometimes, it's just holding a pinwheel," wrote Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram page.

In the picture post, the actress looks gorgeous in a multi-coloured flair skirt paired with a pink blouse, holding a pinwheel against a pink background.