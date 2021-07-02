Shilpa Shetty's retro look an ode to her fashion icon, her mother

In the photos shared on Instagram, Shilpa wears a black polka dotted white saree, with black sleeveless blouse. Her hair is tied in a bouffant with matching polka-dotted scarf.

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on Friday to share photographs flaunting a retro look. Shilpa said her look is an ode to her mother Sunanda Shetty, who is also her fashion icon.

The actress, who looks straight out of a seventies film, completes her look with retro eye makeup and accessories like floral motif stud earrings along with black bangles.

"Vintage Mirror Image. This #LookOfTheDay is an ode to my very own fashion icon and inspiration, my mommy! Not only was she a style queen back in the day, but also she's the epitome of grace and beauty for me even today. Ahh... those perfect kajal-outlined eyes! Not a patch on @sunandashetty10 ... but I still tried! Love you, Maa!," Shilpa wrote on her Instagram post along with a throwback black and white photograph of her mother.

Shilpa's look was created for the dance reality show "Super Dancer Chapter 4" where she is a judge.

