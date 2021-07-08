Shilpa Shetty's special treat for 'Super Dancer 4' contestant Eesha Mishra

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) "Super Dancer: Chapter 4" contestant Eesha Mishra is in store for a special treat from Shilpa Shetty Kundra in an upcoming episode. Shilpa will serve special homemade food to Eesha, including Pav Bhaji and cake.

"We have to make kids eat excellent healthy food. The dish is made out of healthy food items and yet delectable. Eesha relished it and even listed many ingredients out of which it is prepared. So kids learn to eat healthy in this way," Shilpa said.