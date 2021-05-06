Shine Tom Chacko on board Thalapathy 65

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been penciled in to play an important role in Thalapathy Vijay’s latest project directed by Nelson.

Thalapathy 65 is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Shine Tom Chacko was first noted as an actor in Gaddama and has played the hero in movies like Ithihasa and Love. He was seen playing a cop in the recent OTT release Wolf. Shine is mostly known for his baddie roles and was well appreciated in Ishq.