Shirley Setia on her latest love track 'Tere Naal Rehniya'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Singer-actress Shirley Setia is all set to launch her latest single 'Tere Naal Rehniya', a love song for Gen-Z.

The music video stars Shirley and Gurnazar. It is directed by Robby Singh. Music is by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev, with lyrics by Gurnazar.

Talking about the number, Shirley said: "Tere Naal Rehniya is a song extremely close to my heart and I'm sure it's something everyone will relate to. We've made this with a lot of love and I truly hope audiences enjoy it."